Zelensky to French Foreign Minister Colonnay: We expect clear EU sanctions against Russian Federation for pseudo-referendums. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting in Kyiv with the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Catherine Colonnay.

As Censor.NET informs about this with a reference to Zelensky's Telegram channel.

The President said that he expects clear sanctions from the EU against the Russian Federation for the pseudo-referendums it is holding in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Regarding pseudo-referendums held by the Russian Federation at gunpoint. And the reaction to this should not be verbal.

We expect both clear sanctions in the eighth package of sanctions against the aggression of the Russian Federation, as well as separate signals - what will happen if the Russian Federation recognizes these pseudo-referendums, as well as what NATO countries should do and show to the whole world that they guarantee the security of any state on the European continent ", - Zelensky said.

Read more: EU does not under any circumstances recognize pseudo-referendums in occupied territories of Ukraine