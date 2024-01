The Ukrainian military eliminated a Russian tank in the Kherson direction with a kamikaze drone strike.

The video was released by the SSU on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The second Russian tank was hiding in the landing, but it was "demilitarized" by dropping a cumulative charge," the report says.

