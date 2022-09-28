Main task of response to fake occupants’ referendums is to coordinate actions with partners, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 217th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding video was published by press office of the president, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Our main task is to coordinate with partners in response to Russia's fake referendums and related threats. This is not 2014. Everyone understands. And they will definitely act.

Held a whole series of talks today. Turkish President Erdogan, German Chancellor Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, British Prime Minister Truss, UN Secretary General Guterres, European Council President Charles Michel. Thank you all for your clear and unequivocal support. Thank you all for understanding our position.

Ukraine cannot and will not tolerate any Russian attempts to seize any part of our land. I also want to thank the United States and personally President Biden for the new defense package of over a billion dollars for our country. That's really powerful.

If someone there in Russia thinks they can "get away" with everything they are doing in the occupied territories, if someone there in Russia hopes the world will betray their own values because they are afraid of the next Russian statements about annexation, they in Russia are mistaken.

As for the situation at the front, everything is clear to us. So I will repeat it again... For those who understand only Russian.

If you want to live, run away. If you want to live, surrender. If you want to live, fight on YOUR streets for YOUR freedom. You've already had everything taken away from you. Or do any of you have oil rigs? Got palaces? Got vineyards? Maybe there are yachts? Or some bank? What are you even fighting for? All you have is credit, something to eat in the evening and now mobilization. Fight for your own! Stay out of our land, our soul and our culture," Zelensky said.