Artillerymen of Armed Forces together with border guards destroyed three tanks and 60 soldiers of Russian Army. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 60 Russian soldiers, an enemy tank and an armored car detected by aerial reconnaissance of the State Border Service of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the Facebook page of the State Border Service.

"The other day in Kharkiv region, the aerial reconnaissance of the State Border Service detected a concentration of the occupiers and their equipment. The fighters gave the coordinates to their comrades from the artillery, and they opened fire. As a result of coordinated work, a tank, a Tiger armored car, two trucks, as well as about 60 occupiers were destroyed," - reads messages

As noted, another tank under the guidance of the border guards eliminated the anti-tank calculation of the Armed Forces. The border guards destroyed the third enemy tank on their own. They dropped a cluster munition on him from a drone.

