"Fight it - beat it!" Zelensky addressed indigenous nations of Russian Federation. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the peoples of the Caucasus, Siberia, and other indigenous peoples of Russia, whose representatives are going to war against Ukraine. He urged them to fight the regime of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and not to let themselves be made cannon fodder for an unnecessary for them war.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Telegram channel of Ukrainain President.

"Dagestanis should not die in Russia's despicable and shameful war. Chechens, Ingush, Ossetians, Circassians and any other people who find themselves under the Russian flag. Almost 200 nations in all. You know who is sending you all to fight in Ukraine. Whoever is sending you wants to make you "cargo 200," Zelensky said.

The President noted that about 58,500 Russian soldiers have already died in the war against Ukraine, but the Russians are not voicing this number and are lying that the dead seem to be only about 6,000.

"58,500 is the truth. They all died because one man wanted this war. Just one man, whom many people serve. The peoples of the Caucasus, all the peoples on Russian territory, you have no reason to be among those many who are still serving that one person who wants this war," Zelensky said.

He noted that in Ukraine they see the resistance of the peoples of the Caucasus to mobilization, with which the Russian authorities want to cover the failure of their regular army and their criminal orders.

"Fight not to die! Defend your freedom now in the streets and squares so that you won't have to fight in the mountains and forests later just for your right to live when the Russian authorities start the next waves of mobilization. Fight! Fight it," Zelensky said.

