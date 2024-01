Ukrainian soldiers liberated the village of Yampil in Donetsk region from the occupiers

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by one of the Ukrainian soldiers who filmed short video near administrative building in the village.

"Well, cats. Yampil is ours," he says on the recording.

