Ukrainian Armed Forces showed how a broken column of Russian occupants fled from Lyman. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video of Russians’ broken column fleeing from Lyman surrounded by Ukrainian troops. Warning: The video contains footage that is not recommended for minors, pregnant women and people with weak psyche!

This was reported in Telegram by Strategic Communications Department of the AFU, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Another column of Russians escaping from the besieged Lyman. And met with the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The cars stopped, the rashists lay down," the statement said.

In particular, the video shows the bodies of Russians lying on the road and smashed cars.

Also, the Department of Strategic Communications of Ukrainian Armed Forces published the documents of Russian warrant officer Yuriy Voronin, who was "caught" in Kharkiv region.

"Allegedly an ordinary "mob", dozens of which were thrown to the front by the Russian authorities. But this is evidence of Russia's crime against its own people. The killed warrant officer had his summons with him, which says "report immediately", without time to gather. It means that Voronin was in the reserve. The age limit for mobilization of reserve warrant officers, even under the latest cannibalistic laws, is 50 years. And Voronin was a full 57. But maybe the point is that warrant officer Voronin is from Buryatia," - the statement reads.



