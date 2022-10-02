Liberation of our settlements is becoming a tendency, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a traditional evening address to Ukrainians.

The statement reads: "Every day at least twice - in the morning and in the evening - I receive reports from our military.

This week, the largest part of the reports is the list of settlements liberated from the enemy within the framework of our defense operation.

This is, you know, the tendency... Recently, someone held pseudo-referendums somewhere, and when the Ukrainian flag returns, no one even recalls the Russian farce with some papers and some annexations.

Except, of course, the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine. Because everyone who is involved in any elements of aggression against our state will be responsible for it.

And I thank everyone who brings these moments of victory closer, who returns the Ukrainian flag to its rightful place on the Ukrainian land. I am grateful to everyone: from generals to privates, from professional military, intelligence and special services - to volunteers and everyone who helps to defend our state."

