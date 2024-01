A Ukrainian soldier destroyed a Russian occupier with a sniper rifle.

As Censor.NET reports, the sniper published the recording of the well-hit shot on social networks.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 60,800 people, 266 planes, 228 helicopters, 2,424 tanks, 1,407 artillery systems, 5,018 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS