"They were beaten. They were not fed. They were tied to the ceiling. Girls’ nails were torn off and they were raped. Boys were wound with wires on their genitals", - war crimes of the Russian occupiers in Kozacha Lopan. VIDEO

The occupiers from Russia turned the center of Kozacha Lopan into a place of torture and horror. Hundreds of Ukrainian citizens went through these basements and inhumane tests.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Eastern Operational-Territorial Association of NSU, Guardsman Andrii, who is on duty in de-occupied Kozacha Lopan, spoke about the war crimes of the occupiers almost every day. He has to communicate a lot with the local population. He heard many testimonies about the terrorist regime established by the invaders in the village.

"Here is this basement. The Russians kept and tortured people in it. There is another building. Interrogations were also held there. There we found a TA-57 phone, the so-called "tapik" used for torture - it turns on, terminals are attached to the body, and it is electrocuting. There were civilians, prisoners of war, and soldiers from the army," Andrii said.

The enemy in the same basement did not hesitate to use drugs and alcohol, eat, have fun, etc. This information is also confirmed by representatives of local self-government bodies. Moreover, there were several such places only in Kozacha Lopan.

"Many young girls were raped by the invaders. They made a basement for torture. Our volunteers were thrown there. They were killed. They were not fed. They were tied to the ceiling. Girls' nails were torn off. The boys' genitals were wound with wires. Our city council deputy passed through this basement. His teeth were knocked out, his ribs were broken. He was taken to Russia. According to the latest information, he was tried, but he is in a Russian prison," says the head of the Derhachy territorial community, Viacheslav Zadorenko.

He added that the Russians intimidated the parents and forced them to write orders to take the children to health camps.

The Russian invaders also constantly satisfied their mercantile needs at the expense of the local population. Collaborators often helped him in this.

"Russian looters - five men with machine guns came: "Grandfather, open the shed!" I said: "What did you forget there?" And they said: "Open it, we told you! Bring out the Yamaha scooter. And I tell him that it's not mine, I'm eighty years old and I don't have the strength to carry it all. So they rolled it out themselves. I barely restrained myself from hitting him, because he has a machine gun, and before that he wanted to shoot the dog," said local resident Anatoliy Poltorachenko.

