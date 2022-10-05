Report from dismissed Lyman: "We believed in it. We waited". VIDEO

The Ukrainian military liberated the city on October 1 and is moving on from here. The battle for Lyman raged for several weeks: the AFU captured village after village and surrounded the Russian group.

As Censor.NET reports, journalists from Suspilne visited the liberated Lyman. The road to Lyman is littered with wrecked cars, machinery, and the bodies of murdered Russians. There were no battles in Lyman itself, most of the destruction occurred in May when Russia attacked the city. Currently, the Ukrainian police are returning to the city and humanitarian cargo will be launched soon. People have had no bread for several days, medicines, and medical care - for weeks.

