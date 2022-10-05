Settlements of Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka liberated in Kherson region, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ukrainian citizens at an end of a 224th day of full scale war with Russia.

The correspondent video was posted by Presidental Press Office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Only during this day in Kherson region such settlements as Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka were liberated and stabilized from the pseudo-referendum.

Today, we have several events that strongly confirm the world's faith in the future of Ukraine, the world's trust in our strength.

First, we start Ukraine's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. This is one of the most prestigious global organizations. It unites 38 strongest states. The second event: together with our friends - Spain and Portugal - we are applying to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup," Zelensky said.

