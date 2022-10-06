Fighters of 92nd SMB destroyed three enemy artillery positions in one day. VIDEO

Fighters of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three enemy artillery positions in one day, the location of which was revealed by scouts with the help of UAVs.

As Censor.NET reports, Leonid Maslov, a scout of a separate reconnaissance unit at the 92nd SMB, writes about this on his social media page and publishes a video recording the successful work of reconnaissance and artillery. Maslov dedicated the video to his fallen brother.

"Report on the work done today: the day was not spent in vain. It is dedicated to the memory of our friend and comrade Bizhan Sharopov, who died in the battle for Izium. Sleep peacefully, brother. The occupiers must sigh. And burn with hellish flames," Maslov writes in a post with video.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: EU should give up Russian oil and gas, - Truss