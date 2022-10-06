Explosions are heard in the occupied Melitopol. VIDEO
Explosions are heard in the temporarily occupied Melitopol. Thick smoke rises in the northern part of the city.
This was announced by Mayor Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.
"Today, it is restless again in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Heavy explosions are heard in the morning in the temporarily occupied Melitopol and the surrounding area. Currently, thick smoke is rising in the northern part of the city." - the message says.
The details are currently being clarified.