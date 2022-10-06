News Video • Russian aggression against Ukraine, War

Ukrainian tank destroys enemy MLRS "Uragan". VIDEO

A video of a Ukrainian tank destroying an enemy multiple rocket launcher "Uragan" with an accurate shot has been posted online.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, video is spreading in social media.

The footage shows that the shot at the enemy equipment was made from a fairly close distance.

