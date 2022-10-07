Fighters of 108th separate mountain assault battalion destroyed group of enemy infantrymen. VIDEO

Fighters of the 108th separate mountain assault battalion of the 10th SMAB successfully attacked a group of Russian infantrymen with the help of a drone.

As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainian fighters published a video of the attack on social networks. The recording shows 10 occupiers, some of whom are carrying their wounded on a stretcher. After successfully dropping the ammunition, only one of them began to run away, while the others remained lying on the ground.

