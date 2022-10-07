Resistance group set fire to quarters of Russian officers in Mariupol. VIDEO

In Mariupol, which was temporarily captured by the invaders, the "Ї" resistance group announced that it had successfully set fire to the place where Russian officers were quartered.

As Censor.NET reports, Petro Andryushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram and published a video showing thick smoke rising from the place where the Russian officers' residence is located.

"The Mariupol Resistance group "Ї" reported on the successful arson of the Russian officers' quarters in Mariupol. Happy birthday to the most disgusting dictator of the 21st century," the official said under the video.

He quoted a message from the participants of the Mariupol resistance about their burning of enemy property: "Mariupol. Resistance. We haven't picked up matches in our hands for a long time. It's burning beautifully... The house of the occupying officers. It was. Have you relaxed? Say goodbye to uniforms, personal belongings, loot, and peace."

