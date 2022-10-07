Russia will show by its example that the war of aggression is a way to its own weakening and inevitable destruction, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 226th day of full scale war with Russia.

The correspondent video was posted by Presidental Press Office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today, an important decision has been made. A fair one. Legally flawless. Historical. Ukraine reaffirmed its respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Japan, including its Northern Territories, which are still under Russian occupation. Today I have signed the relevant decree. There is a corresponding statement of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. And we urge everyone in the world to make similar decisions.

Russia has no right to these territories. Everyone in the world knows it well. And we must finally act. We must liberate from Russian occupation all the lands that the occupiers are trying to keep for themselves.

This is the only way we can return full force to international law. The UN Charter and the entire set of treaties and conventions on which the international legal order is based will work only when the occupiers lose and the peoples are protected from any occupation. With this war against Ukraine and against the international legal order, Russia has put itself in a situation in which it is now only a matter of time - the real liberation of everything that was once captured and is now under the Kremlin's control," Zelensky said.

