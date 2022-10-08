"We’ll give you injection, you’ll tell everything you know and don’t know," Tereshchenko, leader of community captured by occupiers, told about it. VIDEO

Viktor Tereshchenko, the head of the Velyky Burluk community, was captured by the Russian invaders in March, right from his workplace. After being detained at the local police station, his condition worsened over the course of several days, and Viktor Mykhailovych was hospitalized. Realizing the threat to his life, he decided to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, Viktor Tereshchenko, head of the Velyky Burluk community in the Kharkiv region, decided not to leave, but to stay and work. At that time, columns of occupying Russian vehicles were already moving across the territory of the region.

In mid-March, servicemen of the so-called "LPR" and "DPR" entered the village. After that, life "under occupation" began.

After Viktor Mykhailovych's refusal to make contact with the occupiers, they told him: "The Russians will come, they will make a circle, you will tell everything you know and don't know."

A few days later, the head of the community was kidnapped directly from his workplace.

About pro-Ukrainian activists in the village, searches, interrogations, being held captive by the occupiers, and how Viktor Tereshchenko managed to leave through 20 enemy checkpoints to the territory controlled by Ukraine, and after the de-occupation of Kharkiv region to return to his workplace, see Bohdan Papadin's interview for "Butusov+".

