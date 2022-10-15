"Mohylyzation" in Russia has shown that even 100 thousand dead Russian citizens will not make the Kremlin reconsider something, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Russians who are being mobilized but do not want to fight. He urged Russian citizens to surrender to Ukrainian captivity to save their lives and recalled the number of Russian servicemen killed in seven and a half months of war.

It was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The total losses of the enemy in killed are already approaching 65 thousand. That many Russian citizens gave their lives for the Kremlin's handful of people to ignore reality.

And judging by the way the Russian "mohylyzation" continues, we can say that even 100 thousand dead Russian citizens will not make the Kremlin reconsider something.

Only real victories of Ukraine, only real protection by the world itself from Russian terror and blackmail - protection by sanctions, protection by assistance to Ukraine - only complete ousting of the occupiers from the Ukrainian land and dismantling of aggressive capabilities of the terrorist state - all this is the way to peace....

And to the citizens of Russia who do not want to participate in this criminal war, but who are sent to war, I will remind once again about one opportunity. All those who surrender to Ukrainian captivity will save their lives. All those who continue to fight in the Russian army or among mercenaries do not have such an opportunity.

Ukraine will definitely return everything it owns," Zelensky said.