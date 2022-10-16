Ukrainian hackers left Leningrad region without electricity. VIDEO

Ukrainian hackers attacked the St. Petersburg power grid company and left the Leningrad region without electricity.

This is reported by the IT Army of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"On October 12, we successfully attacked the power grids of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region of the joint-stock company LOESK. Simply put, the Russian CHPP," the hackers said.

According to them, Ukrainian specialists were able to get inside the network infrastructure, gained access to operators' workplaces and "played with the switches".

They also gained access to information contained in the network.

Read more: NATO has de facto entered Ukrainian conflict, - Peskov

"We received so much information that we had to process it for two days. Passports, documents, databases of employees and customers ended up in our hands," the hackers say.

They put all the data, documents, passports and orders on the Internet - so that any user could download this information and do anything with it.