Counteroffensive of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers showed how they destroy Russian military equipment and liberate occupied settlements in the Kherson region.

Veteran "Azov" Abdula published a fresh video from the Kherson counteroffensive, Censor.NET reports.

"Another successful assault by the Terra Reconnaissance Unit. Hot shots of the preparation and launch of the operation, during which six units of armored vehicles were destroyed and the Russians were pushed even further from their positions. And this is only the beginning!" - it says in the description of the video.

