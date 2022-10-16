Zelensky asked Ukrainians to limit electricity consumption during peak hours. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the citizens of Ukraine to limit the consumption of electricity during peak hours to help stabilize the energy system.

This was stated during video appeal on October 16 by President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Because of Russian missile terror in some cities and districts of Ukraine, we have to limit the supply of electricity so that the whole system works steadily. But such stabilization shutdowns can be avoided when we all in Ukraine are conscious of our consumption during peak hours.

It is a small thing for each person's household, but it is very significant within the entire energy system of Ukraine. For example, this Saturday residents of Chernihiv region limited their electricity consumption by 20%. I am very grateful to you. In the country as a whole, on average - by 10%. Kyiv and the region - only by 7%. Please do more, if you have the opportunity. From 17:00 to 23:00 should reduce our consumption of electricity. This is the kind of step that, together with others, will ensure the defeat of Russian terrorist plans," Zelensky urged.

