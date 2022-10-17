Target of drones is critical infrastructure facility near train station in Kyiv. It hit nearby, object is functioning, - Gerashchenko. VIDEO
Adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, notes that the attack in Kyiv was carried out near the station.
He stated this on the air of the "Kyiv" TV channel, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, the target of the drones was one of the critical infrastructure facilities near the station. The hit was "next to this object", but it still functions.
The building next to which the flight had arrived was damaged. According to Herashchenko, there are no casualties.