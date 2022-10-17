Body of person who died from drone attack in Kyiv was found under rubble. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The body of the deceased was found under the rubble of a house in Kyiv, which the Russians attacked with the help of Iranian kamikaze drones.

This was reported by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET informs.

"The body of the first victim was found under the ruins of a residential building in Kyiv," he wrote on Telegram.

A part of the 120-year-old building also collapsed from the attack.

At the same time, the mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klitschko reported that the body of a dead woman was recovered from the rubble of a house in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where an explosion occurred as a result of a drone attack. Another person is under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Three victims were hospitalized.

On the morning of October 17, the Russians attacked the Shevchenko district of the capital with the help of Iranian drones. A series of explosions rang out there. The Russians wanted to target an infrastructure object near the Kyiv railway station with drones, but they hit nearby. As a result of the attack, an explosion occurred in a residential building. 18 people were rescued, two more are under the rubble. Traffic on several streets in the center of the capital is blocked, the authorities ask not to go to the city center without an urgent need.

