Three energy facilities were destroyed by enemy this day, - Zelenskyi. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 238th day of full scale war with Russia.

The correspondent video have been posted by Presidental press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Within a month 233 Shahedas and dozens of missiles were shot down. Only today and only in the Kyiv direction 10 Iranian drones were destroyed. Another 11 "Shaheds" were shot down thanks to the warriors of the "South" Air Command. Thank you, guys, for your excellent work! There are results in other directions as well.

Unfortunately, there are also hits. There are new damages to critical infrastructure. This day three energy facilities were destroyed by the enemy.

We will do everything possible to restore normal energy capabilities of our country. But this requires time and our joint efforts. Tomorrow - even more than before. There will be explanations from the heads of regional administrations and government officials, but in general, starting from 7 am tomorrow morning, we need to be especially conscious about electricity consumption.

Please do not turn on unnecessary electrical appliances. Limit electricity consumption to those appliances that require a lot of energy. Tomorrow it is very important that consumption is as conscious as possible. Then the schedules of stabilization outages will be shorter," Zelenskyi said.

Read more: Presidential Office warned of possible temporary power cuts throughout Ukraine on October 20