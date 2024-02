Fighters of the "Kraken" special unit published a video recording destroyed enemy equipment and killed invaders.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows at least two bodies of the invaders killed and three pieces of destroyed equipment.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 66,650 people, 243 helicopters, 2,567 tanks, 1,646 artillery systems, 5,255 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS