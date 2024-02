Fighters of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk destroyed three enemy tanks.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters were able to film fragments of a successful attack from a drone and published them on social networks.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: Threatening repetition of offensive from North growth. Army of Russian Federation may ask to cut logistical arteries, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine