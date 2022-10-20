During Shoigu’s visit to training of mobilized soldiers, ammunition was taken from them. VIDEO

The Minister of Defense of the occupying country, Serhiy Shoigu, visited the training ground where the mobilized Russians trained. Ammunition was taken from the military, and the sound of gunfire was superimposed on the video.

The video was released by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

"This is a masterpiece of showmanship! The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Shoigu, was afraid of his soldiers and their ammunition was taken from them during his visit to the training ground! Shoigu attended the training of mobilized Russians, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation filmed an advertising story, and there you can see that all the soldiers had their weapons unloaded. At the same time when the soldiers aim their machine guns, the video is superimposed with the sounds of gunfire!

That is, the Russian military is afraid that their soldiers will shoot their minister - they do not trust those whom Putin and Shoigu are driving to war. In the 18th century, the phrase "Potemkin's village" became popular, and now it's "Putin's training ground", Butusov commented.

