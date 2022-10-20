Zelenskyi to European Council: With Iranian drone attacks, Russia provokes a new wave of Ukrainian migration to EU countries. VIDEO

Attacks by Russian cruise missiles and Iranian attack drones have destroyed more than a third of our energy infrastructure. Russia is also provoking a new wave of Ukrainian migration to EU countries. Russia’s terror against our energy facilities is aimed at creating as many problems with electricity and heat in Ukraine as possible this autumn and winter and at driving as many Ukrainians as possible to European countries.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in his address to the European Council, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Thank you, Charles, thank you very much, dear Mr. President!

Dear colleagues!

I am glad to greet all of you and I want to immediately, without wasting time, turn to the issues that are vital not only for Ukraine, but, I am sure, for the entire European community.

There is a new escalation in the Russian terror. And it requires from us new steps in response - fast and solidary. Steps that will protect both Ukrainians and all Europeans.

The current Russian leadership has been working for years to turn energy resources into weapons. Fortunately, this plan is failing.

Despite the critical dependence of some European countries on Russian gas, oil and petroleum products, it was still possible to ensure the energy independence of the European Union thanks to effective leadership both at the EU and national governments.

European gas storages are full, alternative supplies to the continent have been established. This is your undoubted success.

Unfortunately, there is still a very serious challenge of the price crisis, which Russia has ignited and is fueling to provoke social tension in Europe. This is Russia's calculated pressure on the family budget of every European family. But I believe that socially just solutions can be found to overcome this challenge.

You know that Ukraine has offered its assistance so that we could pass this winter together in better conditions. In particular, we started exporting electricity to the EU. And it was a very significant contribution to the energy and price stability of Europe.

However, our assistance has become an obvious target for Russian terrorists. Failing to use energy resources as a weapon, the current Russian leadership has ordered to turn the energy system itself into a battlefield. The consequences of this are very dangerous, again for all of us in Europe.

Attacks by Russian cruise missiles and Iranian attack drones have destroyed more than a third of our energy infrastructure. Because of this, unfortunately, we can no longer export electricity to help you maintain stability.

However, this is only part of the problem.

Russia is also provoking a new wave of migration of Ukrainians to EU countries. Russia's terror against our energy facilities is aimed at causing Ukraine as many problems with electricity and heat as possible this autumn and winter, and at driving as many Ukrainians as possible to your countries. The terrorist state has already worsened social conditions in your countries, but wants to worsen them even more by provoking a wave of resettlement.

We must respond to this immediately.

The first answer, fundamental, is air and missile defense. We must do everything possible to make it completely impossible for Russia to destroy our energy system with missiles and drones.

We have already received a very effective IRIS-T system from Germany. I thank Mr. Chancellor for this. This German system protects not only Ukrainian skies. It protects European stability, limiting Russian terror, which hits our country and in the long run - your countries. But we need more air and missile defence systems to create a truly reliable air shield.

I know that some EU countries have already confirmed their participation in this work. And I urge you to speed up the implementation of decisions as much as possible. I appeal now to France, Italy, to our other partners, not only in Europe, but also in the United States of America. Not only to those who produce air and missile defense, but also to those who have the necessary systems. The more secure Ukrainian skies are, the more stable life will be in the whole Europe. We must ensure this.

The second answer should be sanctions. New powerful sanctions against both Russia and Iran for cooperation with the terrorist state. Although we have destroyed more than 200 Iranian drones this month alone, and dozens of them hit various targets, Iranian representatives are still lying that they did not transfer drones to Russia.

Russia must pay for this terror. And this should be reflected in the ninth EU sanctions package. Iran must be deprived of any possibility and even desire to supply such drones to anyone.

It is good that the first step has already been taken: new individual sanctions against Iranian figures and companies have been approved. But a few individuals and companies are not yet responsible. We need more systematic steps.

We can, and therefore we must, do everything to ensure that this terrorist plan of the Russian leadership fails. Never again should the energy system of any country turn into a battlefield. Right now, on the example of Russia and Iran, we have the opportunity to show what awaits any terrorist state if it tries to attack Europeans or any other nations like this.

Anyone who calls for the weakening of sanctions against Russia for terror or tries to politically torpedo the sanctions mechanism is not only trying to make Russian terror go unpunished and not only betrays the memory of the victims of terror, but also makes the entire European community dependent on the most anti-European force in the world today. Pay attention to such voices in Europe - they are against Europe.

Please do not forget about the aspect with Belarus. You know very well that we are doing everything to prevent the people of Belarus from being drawn into the war against our country. But since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, missiles against Ukraine have been launched from the Belarusian territory, and now Iranian drones have been added. So, sanctions should be added for such cooperation.

And the relevance of our proposal to send international observers to the border of Ukraine and Belarus, who could control the security situation, is gaining relevance every day.

But this is not all.

Russia is deliberately creating the grounds for a large-scale catastrophe in the south of Ukraine. We have information that Russian terrorists have mined the dam and units of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. This is one of the major energy facilities. The dam of this hydroelectric power plant holds a volume of about 18 million cubic meters of water. If Russian terrorists blow up this dam, more than 80 settlements, including Kherson, will be in the zone of rapid flooding. Hundreds of thousands of people may suffer.

Water supply to a large part of southern Ukraine could be destroyed. This Russian terrorist attack could leave Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant without water for cooling - water for ZNPP is taken from the Kakhovka reservoir. Even the work of the canal, which was built to supply water to the Crimea and which is periodically allegedly "worried about" in Moscow, will be completely destroyed. This is the real attitude of Russia to our Ukrainian Crimea. In general, the devastating environmental, humanitarian, man-made consequences of this Russian terrorist attack may become such that it will be called a historical catastrophe.

According to our information, Russia has already prepared everything to carry out this terrorist attack. Ukrainian workers were thrown out of the Kakhovka station - there are only Russian citizens there. They fully control the station. We must act immediately to prevent Russia from realizing this catastrophe.

We need an international observation mission to Kakhovka HPP. It is necessary to return Ukrainian personnel there and ensure immediate and professional demining of the units and the dam.

Russia is doing this to arrange another false flag operation - to carry out a terrorist attack and blame Ukraine for it. But we know what the truth is.

We know that this territory is controlled by the occupiers and what they were already capable of. They will stop at nothing. But we can stop them. We can stop the onset of catastrophic consequences. We can, and therefore - we must!

And one more thing. Reconstruction.

No matter what terrorist plans Russia and its allies have, we must take care of life. When we have reliable protection of the sky, that is, sufficient quantity and quality of air defense and missile defense systems, we will be able to guarantee normal economic and social life in Ukraine. These are opportunities for our cooperation, and therefore for economic growth and creation of new jobs. Not only jobs in Ukraine, but also in your countries.

When we are able to guarantee that the Russian terror at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will stop, we will be able to return to stable energy supply of Ukrainians, and thus to the export of electricity to our European neighbors.

With these preconditions - secure skies and secure energy - we will be able to move to a larger-scale reconstruction in Ukraine. And it is not only about the economy and social sphere. It is not only about security. It is also about the prestige of Europe.

I hope that in the near future, namely on October 25 in Germany, during the conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, we will discuss how we will prove together that the effectiveness of our unity and our institutions is much more powerful than any anti-European terror. Russian, Iranian or any other.

But, without waiting for next week and the beginning of the conference, I would like to note today: we need more support in the implementation of our Fast Recovery Plan. That is, in the priority measures to rebuild Ukraine after the terrorist attacks.

You have all this data - what exactly we need. We already have an understanding of the necessary funds. It is 3.5 billion euros this year and about 14 billion euros next year. And so far we have received zero of these funds. And they are vital. As well as the next tranches of macrofinance for Ukraine are vital.

We are grateful for the funds that have already been received, but the decision on the remaining 6 billion from this package, which are critically needed this year, has not yet been made. And it is in your power to reach a fundamental agreement on the provision of this assistance to our state today.

Terror must lose. Ukraine and the whole Europe must win.

I thank you for your attention! Thank you for your support!

I hope for quick and effective decisions of the European community.

Glory to Ukraine!" - Zelenskyi said.