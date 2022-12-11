SSU special forces destroyed KAMAZ with 10 occupants. VIDEO

Special forces of the Special Operations Center "A" of the SSU destroyed the Russian KAMAZ along with the invaders

As Censor.NET informs, the Security Service of Ukraine reports this on Telegram.

"Our tactical group conducted reconnaissance and captured the Russian KAMAZ and its "passengers". With a direct hit from the ATGM, both the equipment and the occupiers set out to improve the daily statistics of their losses," the message reads.

