Paratroopers destroyed SRG of Russians in Bakhmut area. VIDEO

Fighters of the 71st separate hunting brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated a sabotage and reconnaissance group of invaders in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, the press service of the Airborne Assault Forces reported this on Telegram.

"Russian troops in the Bakhmut area engaged a sabotage and reconnaissance group to identify the defense system of Ukrainian positions.

However, it was not possible to get to the positions of the 71st separate hunting brigade of the Assault troops - all-seeing drones detected the movement of the enemy, and the mortar battery covered them with effective fire," the message reads.

