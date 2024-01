The occupiers shelled the village of Novoselivske in the Luhansk region with thermobaric shells.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the shelling of a settlement by the TOS-1A "Solntsepek" system, which uses such charges, was published on social networks.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Occupiers shelled Avdiivka with incendiary ammunition. VIDEO