We are doing everything to return light to Odesa region, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed the citizens in the evening of December 11.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I held a meeting of the Headquarters. The situation on the frontline, energy restoration, intelligence on the plans and calculations of the occupiers, internal challenges. We are working on everything in detail.

Restoration works in the south of our country continue - we are doing everything to return light to Odesa region. As of today, we have managed to partially restore electricity supply in Odesa and other cities and districts of the region. We are doing everything to reach the maximum possible in the conditions after the Russian attacks. But now Odesa region is still among those areas with the highest number of outages," the statement said.

The President noted: "Kyiv and region, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Ternopil and region, Chernivtsi and region, Zakarpattia, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk regions - the situation remains very difficult. We are constantly working with partners to ease it and give our people more opportunities, more electricity.

And one more thing. By the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, sanctions were imposed against seven people. We are doing everything to ensure that the aggressor state does not have any strings to pull the Ukrainian society.

I thank everyone who defends our state! I thank each and everyone who is fighting for Ukraine! Eternal memory to all those whose lives were taken by Russian terrorists!".