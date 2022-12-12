AFU targeted building in Svatove, where Russian occupiers were located. VIDEO

In the Luhansk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted the location of the occupiers - there are dead and wounded.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the "AFU. War with the Occupiers" Telegram channel.

It is noted that the explosions were recorded in the city of Svatove. There, the Armed Forces took aim at the building where the Russian invaders were stationed.

In the footage filmed by an eyewitness, it can be seen that the building is destroyed, and the dead and wounded are being pulled out from under the rubble.

The number of casualties has not yet been reported.

Other telegram channels report that the dormitory of the PMC "Wagner" was hit

Read more: As result of evening strikes on enemy bases in Melitopol, approximately 200 occupiers died, - Fedorov