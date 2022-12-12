Soldier of "Azov" regiment, Mykola "Frost" Kush: "36th brigade was preparing to defend isthmus, but at last moment they were sent to Mariupol". VIDEO

Before the start of the war, the marines of the 36th brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynsky were preparing for the attack of the Russian invaders from Crimea, but at the last moment, the unit was ordered to go to sector "M" near Mariupol.

According to Censor.NET, a soldier of the "Azov" regiment, Mykola "Frost" Kush, told about this.

"For example, I know that the 36th brigade was coordinating to repulse an offensive through this isthmus. This was their area of responsibility. They were supposed to intervene there and hold the defense...They were removed at the last moment and sent to the front in sector "M" - these are Shyrokyne, Pavlopol, Vodiane. Although it was not their turn - they recently returned from rotation... The isthmus was demined. There were no forces there at all...", Kush said.

