Sicheslav paratroopers destroyed group of Russian invaders and their armored vehicle. VIDEO
Gunners of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade destroyed a group of Russian invaders and their armored vehicle.
As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of their successful combat work on social networks.
"The occupiers cannot hide from the Sicheslav paratroopers! Frightened Russians rushed to run away from our defenders, but the attempt turned out to be unsuccessful," - wrote the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, in a comment to the video.