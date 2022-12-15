Ukrainian armored vehicles: specialized armored vehicle "Novator". ВIДЕО

The "Novator" SAV was developed by the "Ukrainian Armored Vehicles" company based on the Ford 550 chassis, which was specially reinforced.

As reported by Censor.NET, the car is made of steel from the Swedish company ARMOX of different hardness (up to 560) and thickness depending on the reservation zone, and in general, the car corresponds to the booking class of ПЗАСА-4 or ПЗАЗА-5.

All doors are equipped with special reinforced bolts and locks of increased reliability and can be opened from the outside in emergencies.

In the cargo compartment, there is a place to sit and there is a place for fixing sanitary stretchers. Three sides of the cargo compartment fold down. The side panels are easily removable to facilitate the loading or unloading and transportation of various-sized loads.

Special lighting in the cabin (white, red, blue) and a system of full, partial, and night camouflage lighting in the dark. The car is equipped with a rear-view camera with output to the monitor, a navigator, and a television device for detecting and tracking targets, as well as for movement in complete darkness.

"Novator" is equipped with a fire extinguishing system in the cabin and the engine compartment. Thanks to ultraviolet and infrared detectors, the system detects ignition in 3 milliseconds and extinguishes it in 250 milliseconds.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Damaged APC-4 "Bucephal" of Ukrainian production left battle and returned to place of deployment. VIDEO