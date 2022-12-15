Only way to end war is to push Russian terrorists off Ukrainian soil step by step, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 295th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Only since the beginning of this day Russia has already shelled Kherson more than 16 times! In just one day! And so every day. Communities of Kharkiv region were shelled again. In Donbas, as in all previous weeks, brutal Russian attacks continue. The occupants are throwing everyone and everything they have at the offensive. They cannot overcome our army, so they physically destroy every town and village so that there are no buildings, not even walls that can be used for any defense.

The only way to stop this is to push Russian terrorists off the Ukrainian land step by step. It is to continue to put pressure on Russia. It is to find new and new ways to bring every Russian terrorist, every Russian oligarch who helps the terrorist state, and all Russian officials and propagandists to justice for everything they do. They are doing against Ukraine and against freedom as such," Zelensky said.

