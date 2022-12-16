There were about 40 missiles near Kyiv, 37 were shot down, - KCMA. VIDEO

Air defense forces shot down 37 missiles in the airspace of Kyiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of KCMA.

"About 40 missiles were detected in the capital's airspace. 37 of them were destroyed by air defense forces!

Information about destruction and victims is being clarified. While it is known about one victim in the Dniprovsky district, the person was provided with medical assistance on the spot without hospitalization," the message reads.

According to Mayor Vitaly Klychko, there is damage to several energy supply facilities in Kyiv, which is why the capital is currently experiencing interruptions in electricity, water, and heat.

