After "claps" in occupied Crimea, huge traffic jam formed on way out of peninsula, - Telegram channels. VIDEO

According to local telegram channels, some strange "clap" sounds were again heard in the occupied Crimea the night before.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

It is also noted that after them, a huge traffic jam on the exit from Crimea formed on the Kerch side in front of the Crimean bridge.

"The queue does not move at all," the Telegram channel "ChP Sevastopol" wrote late in the evening.

