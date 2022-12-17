Drifting mine destroyed in Mykolaiv region, - Navy. VIDEO

In Mykolaiv region, units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated an anchor mine that was washed up on the sea coast.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Navy in Facebook.

"Stormy sea brought an anchor mine to the sea coast of Mykolaiv region again. This time the dangerous surprise was very close to the coastal buildings of the civilian population. Local residents immediately informed the military about the discovered shell," the statement reads.

The mine was defused by the Navy's demining unit at the site of discovery and then moved to a safe place for final destruction.

