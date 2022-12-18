Defense of Bakhmut continues, invaders constantly attack. City becomes eastern outpost. VIDEO

Bakhmut’s defense continues. The occupying forces constantly attack the city.

This is stated in the report of Bohdan Papadin on the "Butusov Plus" channel, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the enemy is destroying civilian infrastructure with artillery and mortars, and is trying to start street battles. The "Skala" intelligence battalion, together with other brigades and units of the AFU, inflicts fire damage on the enemy. Bakhmut becomes the eastern outpost of Ukrainian independence.

