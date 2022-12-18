Side by side with Foreign Legion - serviceman of Armed Forces of Ukraine Maksym Lapko. VIDEO

Military serviceman Maksym Lapko spoke in the "Defense" program about the encirclement battles in Donbas in 2014 and the defense of the Zaporizhzhia region after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

"War in 2014 and in 2022. Encirclement battles in Donbas and defense of the Zaporizhzhia region. How to fight together with the soldiers of the Foreign Legion... About this and not only in the new issue of the "Defense" program with a paratrooper, veteran of the ATO and soldier of the AFU Maksym Lapko", - it says in the plot.

