Putin and I are co-aggressors, most toxic people on planet - Lukashenko. VIDEO

Alexander Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, recognized himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin as co-aggressors and most toxic people on entire planet.

This was stated by him during a press conference on aftermath of meeting with Putin in Minsk on December 19, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"You know, we are both co-aggressors, the most harmful, toxic people on the planet. We have only one dispute - who is more. Vladimir Vladimirovich says that I am. And I'm starting to think that he is. Well, we decided that it' s equally," Lukashenko said.