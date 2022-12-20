Guardsmen and Defence Intelligence fighters spoke about liquidation of Russian observation post in Tsupivka before counteroffensive in north of Kharkiv region. VIDEO

One of the important stages on the way to the liberation of the north of the Kharkiv region was the liquidation of the occupiers’ observation post in the village of Tsupivka.

As Censor.NET reports, it was from here that the fire of enemy artillery shelling Kharkiv, Derhachi, and several other settlements was adjusted.

The observation point, which was located on the water tower, was liquidated by the forces of scouts and soldiers of the National Guard.

