Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a group of occupiers near Bakhmut by dropping a mine from a combat drone.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the successful attack on the social network.

"This is what the "victory" of the katsapna near Bakhmut really looks like," the author of the publication notes in the post to the video.

