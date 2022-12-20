Tough trench battles, street shootings, rescue of wounded - Azov presented a film about Bakhmut defense. VIDEO

"Azov" Regiment released a non-fiction film about hottest spot of frontline - battles for Bakhmut.

First episode is already available on Youtube channel of the unit, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The tense atmosphere of war's daily rhythm in the epicenter of fighting for Donbas has long become a routine for Ukrainian defenders.

The war chronicle shows unique footage of the war from the front line, heavy trench battles of Azov fighters with the occupiers, when the enemy is visible to the naked eye, rescue and evacuation of wounded comrades. Intense urban battles in destroyed residential buildings, endless gunfire, impressions of combatants, and, of course, black Azov humor.

Today, Bakhmut is one of the main areas of enemy attacks, with powerful groups concentrated here. For six months now, despite huge losses, the occupiers have been unsuccessfully trying to capture the city at any cost. As a result of merciless enemy shelling, Bakhmut was almost wiped off the face of the earth, but the city is still standing. Ukrainian forces continue to hold the defense," the description reads.

