Prigozhin asked Zelensky "for a meeting": "Dear Vladimir Aleksandrovich, if you have not yet left Bakhmut, I am ready to meet".. VIDEO
Owner of Russian private military company "Wagner" Evgeny Prigozhin in a mocking manner offers President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to meet in Bakhmut.
The correspondent video was posted in Telegram channel "Prigozhin press office", informs Censor.NЕТ.
Prygozhyn said that he found out that Zelensky was in Bakhmut and came closer to "invite" him to negotiations. He allegedly appeals to various units of the militants to convey the "invitation" by "Morzyanka", that is, shelling.
"The longer they don't answer, the closer we are getting," he tells his audience.
On December 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Bakhmut, Donetsk region, met with the military and awarded Ukrainian defenders.