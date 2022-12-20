Air Defense Forces shoot down 2 Russian drones in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions - AC "South". VIDEO

On December 20, Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down two Russian drones in southern Ukraine.

Air Forces Command "South".

"On December 20, 2022, from 13.00 till 14.00, in the southern direction, two Russian UAVs were detected and shot down by air defense forces and means, including a strike-reconnaissance Orion in the Kherson region and an operational-tactical level drone in the Mykolaiv region," the statement said.

The video shows the combat work of the anti-aircraft missile unit on the drone.

